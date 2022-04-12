AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 72,488 shares.The stock last traded at $25.25 and had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $812.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.