Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($119.57) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.86 ($94.41).

Shares of ETR:NDA traded down €2.40 ($2.61) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €104.15 ($113.21). The stock had a trading volume of 120,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €104.54 and its 200 day moving average is €89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.33. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €62.20 ($67.61) and a 52 week high of €116.85 ($127.01). The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

