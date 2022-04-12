Auto Achieves Market Cap of $20.94 Million (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $20.94 million and $1.42 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $395.01 or 0.00983586 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00104342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

