Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $852.78 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.04 or 0.00192427 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $20.67 billion and approximately $852.78 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041001 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00392828 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00051925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 268,281,080 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.