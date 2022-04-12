AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,974,000 after purchasing an additional 173,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,912,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,601,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

AVB stock opened at $246.25 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.36.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

