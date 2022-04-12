AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will announce $48.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the highest is $49.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $239.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.00 million to $239.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $314.73 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $323.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvePoint.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

