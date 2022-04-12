Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 726 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 726 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $13,474.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 421,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.
About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.