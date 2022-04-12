Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 726 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 726 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $13,474.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 421,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.