Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 48160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)
Featured Articles
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Avidian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.