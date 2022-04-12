Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Avista worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avista by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

