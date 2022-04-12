AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.60 ($30.00) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.35 ($32.99).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS traded up €0.73 ($0.79) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €26.50 ($28.80). 6,813,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($24.05) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($30.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.89 and its 200-day moving average is €25.64.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.