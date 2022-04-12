Axe (AXE) Reaches One Day Volume of $51,698.00

Axe (AXE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $90,993.33 and $51,698.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00324978 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

