Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 307,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,060,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16. The company has a market cap of $391.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.