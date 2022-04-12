AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Up 2.7% This Week

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $389.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00104931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.