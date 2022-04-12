Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Lowered to $58.00 at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

