B. Riley Cuts Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target to $34.00

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $32.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 76,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Princeton (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.