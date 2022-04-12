B. Riley Trims Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price to $45.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. 4,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,352. Camtek has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

