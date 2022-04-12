B. Riley Trims HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Target Price to $55.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

HomeStreet stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $949.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

