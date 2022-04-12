B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 118,800.0% in March

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 118,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTDG remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,882,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,269. B2Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
B2Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
