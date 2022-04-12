Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 28.8% Lower This Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $109.65 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for $8.74 or 0.00021958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

