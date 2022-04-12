Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BMI opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.18. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,881,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

