BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given New GBX 860 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.67.

Shares of BAESY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 61,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

