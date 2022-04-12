BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given New GBX 860 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.67.
Shares of BAESY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 61,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
