Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)
