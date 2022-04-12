Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

