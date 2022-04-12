Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.43. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 45,988 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $59.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ballantyne Strong as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

