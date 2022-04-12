Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 1,551,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

BMDPF remained flat at $$1.15 on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; advice on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.