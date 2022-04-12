Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $806.97 million, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.72. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bandwidth by 66.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

