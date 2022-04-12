Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.17) to €5.80 ($6.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue cut Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

BKRIY remained flat at $$6.24 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

