Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after buying an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,791,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,811,000 after purchasing an additional 320,990 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,820,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

