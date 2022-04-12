Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 4,914 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $276.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,118 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,445. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.