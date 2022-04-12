Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 15,670 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 614.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.20 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

