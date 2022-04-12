Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 3,558 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,916 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

