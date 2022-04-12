Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 7,421 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in SEA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Shares of SE opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

