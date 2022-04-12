Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

