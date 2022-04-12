Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.89 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Amgen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

