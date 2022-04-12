Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.82 Million Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 512.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.63% of Castle Biosciences worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 533,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 527,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $19,408,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.