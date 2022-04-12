Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,762 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.93. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.