Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 336.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $258.14 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.64 and a 200 day moving average of $268.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,122.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

