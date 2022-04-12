Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Target were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $229.31 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average of $229.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

