Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $5.20 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $145.48. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

