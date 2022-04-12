Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $229,810,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,783,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 148.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

