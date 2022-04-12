Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $1.42 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after buying an additional 230,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,583,000 after buying an additional 153,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Shares of SRE opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.