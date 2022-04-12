Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $7.53 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,158.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,956.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,912.17. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,221.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

