Barclays Downgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Equal Weight

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 84,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,311. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

