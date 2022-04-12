Barclays Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $43.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Equitable by 1,126.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 270,285 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Equitable by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

