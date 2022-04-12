Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €72.00 ($78.26) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.03 ($79.38).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.40 ($55.87). The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. Basf has a one year low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a one year high of €72.84 ($79.17). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.51.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.