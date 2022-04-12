BASIC (BASIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $275,076.00

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and approximately $275,076.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,053,448,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

