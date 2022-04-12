Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.18

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.18 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 1204527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,907 shares of company stock valued at $585,603 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.