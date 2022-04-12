Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.43% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $463.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

