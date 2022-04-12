Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($66.30) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.13 ($84.92).

Shares of Bechtle stock traded down €2.52 ($2.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €45.20 ($49.13). The company had a trading volume of 292,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($75.61).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

