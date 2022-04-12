Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.58. 3,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 783,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Several brokerages have commented on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

